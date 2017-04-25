UPDATE 1-Uber looks to soar with flying taxis by 2020

(Adds details)
April 25 After upending the taxi market with its
ride-hailing service, Uber Technologies Inc is now
aiming for the skies with its flying taxis.
The company expects to deploy its flying taxis in
Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Dubai by 2020, Chief Product
Officer Jeff Holden said at the Uber Elevate Summit in Dallas on
Tuesday.
Uber's flying taxis will be small, electric aircraft that
take off and land vertically, or VTOLs, with zero emissions and
quiet enough to operate in cities.
Flying taxis would cut down travel time between San
Francisco's Marina to downtown San Jose to 15 minutes, compared
with the more than two hours it takes by road, Uber estimates.
In an early scale operation, the company can get to $1.32
per passenger mile, a little higher than taking an UberX for a
similar distance, Holden said.
In the longer term, Uber expects the cost of taking flying
taxis to fall below car ownership.
The company is working with Hillwood Properties to make four
vertiports - VTOL hubs with multiple takeoff and landing pads,
and charging infrastructure - in Dallas starting next year,
Holden said.
Uber, valued at $68 billion, has also teamed up with
companies such as Bell Helicopter, Aurora, Pipistrel, Mooney and
Embraer to make the flying taxis.
The company has also partnered with U.S. electric vehicle
charging station maker ChargePoint Inc. Uber is working on
developing an exclusive charger for its network.
Uber, which has partnered with the Dubai government, expects
to conduct passenger flights as part of the World Expo 2020 in
Dubai.
The ride-hailing service has recently been rocked by a
number of setbacks, including detailed accusations of sexual
harassment from a former female employee and a video showing
Chief Executive Travis Kalanick harshly berating an Uber driver.
