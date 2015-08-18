REFILE-Draft French decree seeks to "Uberize" existing taxi industry

(Fixes typo in headline)
PARIS Aug 18 France plans to defend its
traditional taxi drivers from the threat posed by Uber by
creating a national "electronic availability register" for them
that mimicks the car-sharing app's geolocation software.
The plan was outlined in a draft decree registered with the
European Commission earlier this month.
The decree would put flesh on the bones of a law that
restricts UberPOP and other car sharing schemes. The law was put
in place in October last year, and bans private car owners from
"electronic cruising" - using the geolocation software that
allows drivers and would-be passengers to find each other.
"The purpose of implementing the taxi availability register
is to modernise the taxi driver profession and optimise the
monopoly over cruising, extended to electronic cruising, in
order to improve the meeting of supply and demand for taxis,"
the draft decree said.
France is one of several countries where U.S.-based Uber and
car sharing apps like it face hostility from traditional cab
drivers, and where governments are grappling with legislation
for a new era.
Taxi drivers in some French cities pay sums rising into the
hundreds of thousands of euros for licences whose numbers are
restricted.
Last year's legal restrictions at first failed to dissuade
Uber from expanding its unlicensed taxi service UberPOP across
France, but this summer, the company suspended the service after
facing sometimes violent protests from cab drivers.
Uber has complained that the European Commission should have
had prior notice of the law, under rules governing the offering
of "society services", and says the French restrictions are
illegal and disproportionate. Both complaints are being
considered by the Commission.
An Uber spokesman said the notification of the decree was a
tacit admission by the French government that the legislation
breaks EU law.
"The legislation is designed to protect incumbent taxi
operators from new digital services such as Uber, which is
contrary to EU law," he said in an emailed statement. "This news
would seem to show that the French government now agrees."
A government spokesman said the way the Commission
notification had been made was normal procedure.
"The draft decree is the application of the law of Oct. 1
2014," he said, adding that it was "one of the elements of the
modernisation of the taxi profession," agreed after a July
meeting between ministers and taxi industry leaders.
Privately-owned Uber Technologies Inc operates in
57 countries and has been valued at over 50 billion euros.
