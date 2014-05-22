Uber pursues valuation of more than $12 billion - report

SAN FRANCISCO May 22 Uber, the app-based
transportation company, is seeking to raise about $500 million
from a group of fund managers as part of a deal that could value
the startup at more than $12 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday.
Investors that could become part of a funding round include
the BlackRock mutual fund and private-equity firms General
Atlantic and Technology Crossover Ventures, the newspaper said.
The San Francisco-based company, whose mobile app puts
customers in touch with a network of limos and everyday vehicles
with drivers for hire, last raised $360 million in August 2013,
according to filings. It has raised a total of more than $400
million since it was founded in 2009.
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Uber's rides are popular with consumers, but the company has
run into difficulties with regulators over issues such as
insurance and opposition from the taxi industry. Nevertheless,
Uber is available in cities in dozens of countries.
A valuation at $12 billion would put Uber close to Hertz
Global Holdings' public market valuation of around $12.8
billion, the Wall Street Journal said.
Uber is backed by investment firms including Benchmark,
Google Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Tom Brown)