UPDATE 1-German case on Uber sedan service referred to European court

KARLSRUHE, Germany May 18 Germany's highest
court on Thursday ruled that Uber's Black service had violated
the country's competition laws, but referred the case to the
European Court of Justice to decide whether its view was in line
with broader European Union laws.
It wants clarification from the higher European court before
issuing a final ruling.
Uber, which allows passengers to summon a ride through an
app on their smartphones, expanded into Europe five years ago
but has been challenged in the courts because it is not bound by
the same strict licensing and safety rules as some competitors.
The Uber Black service provides professional drivers in
luxury sedans. The usual Uber service offering standard cars
driven by freelance drivers was already suspended in Germany in
2015 after court challenges.
The Berlin government had already issued an administrative
decision against Uber's service staffed by professional drivers
in 2014. A Berlin taxi firm brought the case at Germany's
Federal Court of Justice.
An Uber spokeswoman said the case would not affect Uber
because it had already changed how it operates. Uber Black still
operates in Munich but is now organised differently.
"The case therefore doesn't affect our current product but
is about a way of working that we have applied in the past," the
spokeswoman said.
Last week, Uber was confronted with the biggest challenge
yet in Europe, after the European Court of Justice was advised
to rule that the U.S. ride-hailing firm is actually a transport
service, not an app.
On Thursday, the German court ruled that Uber Black had
infringed German competition law because it assigned rides to
drivers and rental car companies from its European headquarters
in Amsterdam. Under German law, ride requests have to be made
through sedan companies rather than to drivers directly.
Judge Wolfgang Buescher argued that Uber is not just an
intermediary in this business but involved in financial
management, organisation and marketing.
A ruling by the European Court of Justice is expected to
take at least a year before the German court takes a final
decision.
