UberEats to expand to Berlin in 2017 -Tagesspiegel

FRANKFURT Oct 9 Ride hailing business Uber
Technologies will offer takeaway meal delivery
services in Berlin in 2017 using bicycle courier services,
Uber's manager in Germany, Christoph Weigler, told Germany's
Tagesspiegel newspaper.
The push to expand UberEats is part of a broader drive to
compete with Deliveroo, the paper said, according to an advance
copy of its Monday edition.
Late last month Uber said it was expanding food delivery
services to 22 new countries.
