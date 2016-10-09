版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 9日 星期日 22:48 BJT

UberEats to expand to Berlin in 2017 -Tagesspiegel

FRANKFURT Oct 9 Ride hailing business Uber Technologies will offer takeaway meal delivery services in Berlin in 2017 using bicycle courier services, Uber's manager in Germany, Christoph Weigler, told Germany's Tagesspiegel newspaper.

The push to expand UberEats is part of a broader drive to compete with Deliveroo, the paper said, according to an advance copy of its Monday edition.

Late last month Uber said it was expanding food delivery services to 22 new countries. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by John Stonestreet)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐