UPDATE 2-German judge lifts temporary ban on Uber ride-sharing

* Frankfurt judge sets aside previous injunction
* Says taxi operators' complaints still deserve full airing
* Taxi operators to appeal lifting of temporary injunction
(Updates with Uber comments, reaction by Economy Ministry to
dispute and context)
By Eric Auchard and Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 A Frankfurt judge granted a
reprieve to Uber, the online transportation service, setting
aside a temporary injunction issued two weeks ago against the
Silicon Valley company from operating a novel car-sharing
service across Germany.
Frankfurt Regional Court Judge Frowin Kurth said on Tuesday
that the issues in the case brought against Uber by German taxi
operator group Taxi Deutschland deserved a fuller airing in
court, but lacked the urgency for a temporary injunction.
"There could still be grounds for an injunction" against
Uber, Kurth said in deciding on the company's appeal of the
court's original decision. "But during our deliberations it
became clear there were no grounds for an immediate injunction."
The lawsuit, which pits taxi operators against the
fast-growing U.S. start-up recently valued at around $18
billion, has underscored Germany's mounting unease over the
impact of digital technology on established businesses and
institutions.
Taxi Deutschland had sought the injunction as part of a
civil lawsuit to bar the company's ride-sharing service, citing
what it saw as unfair competition by Uber against the
professional taxi drivers whom it represents.
The original injunction barred Uber from using its Uberpop
mobile phone app to connect ride-sharing drivers to potential
passengers, ruling that Uber's network of volunteer drivers
lacked the commercial licences to charge passengers for rides.
Each infraction of the court's injunction carried fines of
up to 250,000 euros ($323,775). Uber quickly appealed the
ruling, leading to Tuesday's hearing.
Taxi Deutschland said in a statement it was baffled by
Tuesday's decision.
"The taxi industry accepts competitors who comply with the
law. Uber does not. That is why we are announcing today that we
will go immediately to appeal," it said.
SKIRMISHES
Uber Germany spokesman Fabien Nestmann said the company was
pleased with the move to lift the injunction. "Germans want to
be able to share their cars, so this is a real step in the right
direction," he said.
The judge said he would issue a written ruling eventually.
Four-year-old Uber, which allows users to summon taxi-like
services on their smartphones, has faced down regulatory
scrutiny and court injunctions from its early days, even as it
has expanded rapidly into roughly 150 cities around the world.
The company offers two main services, Uber Black, its
classic low-cost, limousine pick-up service, and Uberpop, a
newer ride-sharing service, which links private drivers to
passengers - an established German practice that nonetheless
exists in a grey area of rules governing commercial transport.
The judge said during the hearing that he considered Uber to
be a direct competitor with taxi operators, rebuffing Uber's
position that it merely operates an online marketplace to
connect drivers with passengers. This, it had argued, should
free it from rules governing taxis and other commercial drivers.
German law allows drivers to pick up passengers without a
commercial licence if they charge no more than the operating
cost of the trip. As the middleman connecting drivers and
passengers, Uber stands to take a cut of any charges.
Uber has had to fend off legal challenges in recent months
in Berlin and Hamburg, as well as in several other countries
across Europe, on issues ranging from licensing to whether its
drivers are fully insured to carry passengers.
Such skirmishes with taxi operators and local authorities
have shadowed it in many cities where it operates, starting in
its home base of San Francisco. Active in 43 countries, Uber so
far has only pulled out of one city -- Vancouver, Canada.
Taxi drivers across Europe caused chaos in June by
protesting against the service, but Uber has continued to grow
in popularity. Frankfurt taxi operators have taken the next step
in their campaign by going after Uberpop drivers.
Last week, it won a decision from a Frankfurt court, which
issued separate injunctions against two, unnamed Uberpop drivers
for driving without permits.
In an interview broadcast on CNN on Sunday, Uber Chief
Executive Travis Kalanick said his company considered itself in
a political campaign against an entrenched taxi industry.
"The candidate is Uber. And our opponent is the taxi
cartel," Kalanick told CNN.
The German Economy Ministry issued a statement before the
ruling saying the country needed to make room for new, digital
business models such as Uber's, alongside existing businesses.
It also called for a hard look at laws governing transport and
competition.
($1 = 0.7721 euro)
(Additional reporting by Sabine Wollrab; Editing by Mark Potter
and Crispian Balmer)