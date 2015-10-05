Australia a test case for Uber's bold global push

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY Oct 5 Australia, where Uber is popular
but mostly illegal, offers a microcosm of the company's global
challenges.
Three years after launch, the service has failed to gain
government approvals in most jurisdictions, and two criminal
cases that are heading to court this week could bring even more
legal troubles.
On the other hand, Uber has proved popular with the
Australian public, notching more than one million registered
users in a country of just 24 million even in the face of fierce
pushback from the taxi industry and many local authorities.
There are signs Uber's intense lobbying of regulatory bodies
and governments is paying off in some quarters, as Canberra this
month became the first world capital to introduce ride-sharing
laws before Uber and others enter the market.
"It's a message to every other state in Australia that they
need to move forward," said Uber Australia spokesman Brad
Kitschke.
The new regulations slash the price of taxi license fees and
the cost of hire cars, while legalizing and regulating
ride-sharing services like Uber and local rival goCatch. Uber
has 15,000 driver "partners" across Australia with a goal of
20,000 by the end of the year, while goCatch, which uses
licensed taxi drivers, counts 30,000 of the country's 68,000
drivers as members.
Still, Uber has a long way to go.
A lawsuit filed by the taxi industry in New South Wales
state, alleging the company is running an illegal service, is
shaping up to be a critical test case as it returns to court
this week.
Some state governments have launched sporadic crackdowns,
arresting and fining individual drivers, though they have been
loathe to make more concerted efforts against the popular
service, fearing a voter backlash.
"A ruling against Uber [in the New South Wales case] would
encourage every other state to institute the law," said Oliver
Talbot, a partner at Brisbane law firm Talbot Sayer, who is not
involved in the case. Uber Australia spokesman Brad Kitschke
said the company is confident of its position.
A criminal case in Melbourne, where 12 Uber X drivers were
arrested in a sting operation and charged with operating a
commercial passenger vehicle without a license, is also heading
to trial this week
Kitschke declined to comment on reports the company is
funding that drivers' defense, saying only that Uber believes
the case would be unnecessary if the federal government changed
outdated laws.
"We want to see some leadership at the federal level for the
sharing economy," Kitschke told Reuters.
As in other countries, Uber is appealing directly to the
Australian public with its relatively low prices. But it made a
big mistake in the public relations wars last year when its
surge pricing system, which jacks up fares at periods of high
demand, quadrupled prices for people rushing to leave Sydney
during the deadly Lindt Cafe siege.
Uber said it was "truly sorry" after a torrent of negative
publicity, and said it was working on a global policy following
a pledge in the U.S. to cap prices during crises and disasters.
Cabcharge, the country's biggest taxi operator--and
whose shares have halved since Uber entered
Australia--acknowledges it needs to improve. "We need to
leapfrog Uber and get out in front," chief executive Andrew
Skelton told Reuters as he detailed plans to rush a new payment
app to market.
Talbot says Uber will almost certainly lose yet another
court action, this one against an Australian Tax Office ruling
that its drivers have to pay good and services tax. The company
has already ordered its drivers to increase prices by 10 percent
to cover the tax, eroding some of its pricing edge.
"They are fighting wars on a huge number of fronts," said
Talbot. "I think to a large extent it's about stalling and
buying time, allowing them to operate for as long as it takes
for regulations to come into place."
(Reporting by Jane Wardell. Editing by Jonathan Weber and John
Pickering.)