Uber partners with GM's Maven car-sharing program

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 1 Uber Technologies Inc
said on Tuesday it would partner with car-sharing
service Maven, operated by General Motors, to allow Uber
drivers to rent GM vehicles on a weekly basis.
The 90-day pilot is a surprise move for Maven and General
Motors, which with Lyft - Uber's main competitor in North
America - announced a program in March called Express Drive used
mostly by Lyft drivers. Maven operates in 10 U.S. cities.
AFter GM invested $500 million in Lyft in January, the
Express Drive program was the first initiative to come out of
the partnership.
Carmakers are increasingly looking to invest in ride
services, concerned over a projected eventual decline in private
ownership of vehicles that threatens their core business. Other
carmakers that have invested in ride service programs include
Ford, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler and Toyota
.
Rachel Holt, Uber's regional general manager for North
America and Canada, said the service will operate only in San
Francisco for now.
The cost per week is $179 plus taxes and fees, Holt said,
with no extra fees if drivers use the car for personal use.
Julia Steyn, GM's vice president of urban mobility, said the
pricing for Uber drivers was "at parity" with what Lyft drivers
pay, although both companies offer their own incentives.
Lyft spokeswoman Sheila Bryson said Maven's partnership was
similar to how Lyft worked with Hertz. Lyft drivers can
also use Hertz cars through the Express Drive program.
"It's expected that vehicle access programs have multiple
partners," Bryson said.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Leslie Adler)