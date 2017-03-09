Uber prohibits use of 'Greyball' technology to evade authorities

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 8
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc
has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball"
technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been
critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the
service has been banned.
Uber is reviewing the different ways the technology has been
used and is "expressly prohibiting its use to target action by
local regulators going forward," Uber Chief Security Officer Joe
Sullivan said in a blog post on Wednesday.
The ride-hailing company last week confirmed the existence
of the "Greyball" program, which uses data from the Uber app and
other methods to identify and circumvent officials who aimed to
ticket or apprehend drivers in cities that opposed Uber's
operations.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville, editing by G Crosse)