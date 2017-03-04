UPDATE 1-Uber used secret tool to evade authorities

(Adds confirmation of several details by Uber, executive
departures)
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies
Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid
authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law
enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
The New York Times first reported the existence of the
program, called Greyball, which uses data from the Uber app and
other methods to identify and circumvent officials who aimed to
ticket or apprehend drivers in cities that opposed its
operations.
Rides hailed from a location near a city enforcement agency
suspected of launching a sting to trap Uber drivers could be
ignored or canceled, for instance, the Times report said. (nyti.ms/2mmTS88)
The tool allowed Uber to show images of "ghost" Uber cars on
the app or show that no cars were available, according to the
newspaper, in order to deceive authorities. Officials in certain
cities without a legal framework for ride services have aimed to
ticket, tow and impound the cars.
A spokeswoman for Uber said Greyball was still in use,
though scaled back. It grew out of an effort to protect the app
from disruption by competitors and drivers from abuse and, in
more rare cases, was also used where there were enforcement
stings, she said.
Meanwhile, Uber's best-known security researcher and vice
president of product and growth resigned on Friday, without
giving reasons. It was unclear if the departures were connected
to Greyball.
Revelations about the Greyball program come after a series
of events bringing Uber's practices into doubt that has raised
customer and investor concern.
Those include allegations of sexual harassment that prompted
an internal investigation at the company, a video of Chief
Executive Travis Kalanick arguing with an Uber driver that led
him to make a public apology and pledge to "grow up", and a
lawsuit by Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit,
Waymo, accusing Uber of stealing designs for technology for
autonomous cars. Uber has said Waymo's claims are false.
In an email, Uber said the Greyball program "denies ride
requests to fraudulent users who are violating our terms of
service — whether that's people aiming to physically harm
drivers, competitors looking to disrupt our operations, or
opponents who collude with officials on secret 'stings' meant to
entrap drivers."
The tactic had been scaled back considerably as the company
won the right to operate in more places, a spokeswoman added.
She said that Uber’s legal department had approved the
practice in locations where Uber was not clearly banned, and
that Uber's terms of use required riders use the ride hailing
app for personal, not commercial, reasons and to not cause
"nuisance" to drivers.
The program is still being used when drivers are under
threat of arrest or other legal punishment in some cities within
15 U.S. states without clear ride-sharing laws, she said, adding
that she did not know in which other countries the system is
being used.
A source earlier on Friday had told Reuters that the program
had not been in use in the United States for more than a year.
The New York Times said Uber used the methods to evade
authorities in cities including Boston, Paris and Las Vegas, and
in countries such as Australia, China, Italy and South Korea.
Once the Greyball tool was put in place and tested, Uber
engineers created a playbook with a list of tactics, which
included looking up city officials on social media and obtaining
phone numbers of cheap phones that Uber calculated enforcement
officials were likely to buy, the Times said.
Local officials on Friday expressed concern about Uber’s
practices but stopped short of saying they would take action.
“We take any effort to undermine our efforts to protect the
public very seriously,” Dylan Rivera, a spokesman for the
Portland, Oregon transportation bureau, said in a statement. “We
will closely examine the evidence presented in this
investigation to see if it warrants changes in our approach to
consumer protection.”
Boston police Lieutenant Mike McCarthy said his department
would also review the allegations and Philadelphia Parking
Authority spokesman Martin O’Rourke said his agency was aware of
Uber’s attempts to evade local inspectors and the activity was
covered by a settlement agreement that the authority and the
company signed last year, in which Uber paid a $350,000 fine.
Greyball, which began as early as 2014, was part of a
program called "Violation of terms of service" (VTOS), aimed at
finding people the ride-hailing company thought were using the
app improperly, the New York Times reported.
Two high-level departures on Friday added to Uber's woes. Ed
Baker, Uber’s vice president of product and growth, is leaving
the company after nearly four years, an Uber spokeswoman said,
declining to provide a reason.
Also announcing his departure Friday was the best-known
security researcher at Uber. Charlie Miller, who won fame beyond
the security industry for hacking into a Jeep as it was driving,
said on Twitter that he was leaving after a year and a half of
working on security for autonomous driving. He said he would
announce where he was headed next week.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru, Joseph Menn,
David Ingram and Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Editing by
Anil D'Silva, Peter Henderson and Bill Rigby)