CORRECTED-Uber aims at a mln rides a day in India, gets funds from Tata Group

(Corrects to per day in headline, paragraph 3, 4)

By Nivedita Bhattacharjee

MUMBAI Aug 19 Taxi hailing service Uber Technologies Inc has received fresh investment from Tata Opportunities Fund, a private equity fund advised by India's Tata Capital, as it expands its business, the companies said.

The companies did not disclose the amount of investment but a source close to the matter said it was between $75 million and $100 million.

Uber is also planning to increase the number of rides in the country to more than a million per day in the next six to nine months, the company's India president, Amit Jain, told Reuters.

Industry sources said the company was averaging about 200,000 trips a day in India currently. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)