India ride-hailing firm Ola sideswiped as Uber, Didi team up in China

* Uber, Ola scrap over $12 bln India taxi market
* Uber to focus more on India after Didi China deal -
sources
* Didi invested about $30 mln in Ola last year
* Uber hires more engineers, ex-Google exec for India dvlps
By Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, Aug 9 Didi Chuxing's acquisition of
Uber's China business last week reshapes the
landscape in Asia's growing ride-hailing sector, and leaves
India's Ola more vulnerable to attack by Uber in its $12 billion
home market.
Four months ago, Ola executives met with Didi hoping the
Chinese firm would invest fresh capital to help it fight Uber
Technologies Inc which, with its deeper pockets, has made rapid
inroads into India.
They were told Didi wanted first to sort out its own
challenges in China, said a person with direct knowledge of
Ola's plans. Didi and Uber have raised and spent billions of
dollars in a discount slugfest to win drivers, passengers and
market share in China.
Didi, now worth around $35 billion, last year invested about
$30 million in Ola, which is also backed by Japan's
SoftBank Group, and the two are allies in an anti-Uber
group that also includes U.S.-based Lyft and Southeast
Asia-focused Grab.
"This (Didi/Uber China) deal changes the dynamics of how
they (Didi) will invest in India," said the person, who didn't
want to be named because the discussions were private. If Didi
invests more in Ola, it's effectively betting against Uber, its
new partner in China, the person said.
It's not clear whether Didi would provide equity or debt to
Ola, which has raised around $1.3 billion in funding and is
valued at over $5 billion. SoftBank Capital, Ola's key investor,
faces its own financial issues and is selling assets to raise
cash and reduce debt, which may pose another fundraising
challenge for Ola, which was aiming to raise another $1 billion
this year.
Ola did not respond to an email request for comment. Didi
said in an email that it will focus in the coming months on
"ensuring smooth integration internally." It did not comment on
its meeting with Ola. Didi has no immediate overseas investment
plans, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
The stakes are high in India, already one of the world's
fastest growing taxi markets. Ola and Uber have burned through
investors' money and clashed in legal battles over alleged
dirty-tricks tactics and pricing.
After the Didi deal, Uber is even more focused on India,
which it has previously called its No. 2 priority overseas
market, doubling down on resources, staffing and technology
deployed there, said two people familiar with Uber's plans, one
of whom is based in the United States.
MISSION INDIA
Ola, founded by two graduates from India's premier
technology institute, commands half of the country's taxi market
as of end-June in terms of the number of cars registered on its
platform, according to Counterpoint Research, with Uber on
around 30 percent market share, and catching fast.
Uber has previously launched a bike taxi and autos service
in India - a sign that it wants to localize transport options
and a lesson from China where it focused on privately-owned cars
in big cities, where car ownership has historically been low.
Uber declined to comment for this article.
In February, Uber opened an engineering centre in Bengaluru
and has, according to LinkedIn, brought in ex-Google executive
Apurva Dalal to lead its India product build. It has also hired
more than three dozen engineers in India in six months and plans
to add dozens more by the end of the year, said one of the
people familiar with Uber's plans.
Two executives heading Uber's mapping efforts, Brian
McClendon and Manik Gupta, visited India in June to work on
making the Uber app more localised and boosting the mapping
capabilities, the other, U.S.-based, individual said.
While Uber has pushed into cities and markets worldwide, Ola
operates only in its home market. Ola is in 102 cities versus
Uber's 27, according to Counterpoint, and offers a wider range
of products - from auto rickshaws to shuttle buses, as well as
taxi rides.
The Didi/Uber deal "will put Ola in a corner, and the
pressure will rise," said Neil Shah, research director at
Counterpoint. "The money Ola has will not last forever and it
will require a lot of funding with Uber gaining financial
strength."
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah, with additional
reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Editing by
Euan Rocha and Ian Geoghegan)