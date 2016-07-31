Uber to invest $500 million in global mapping project -FT

NEW YORK, July 31 Ride-hailing service Uber
has decided to invest $500 million into an ambitious
global mapping project to wean itself off dependence on Google
Maps and pave the way for driverless cars, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
The San Francisco-based company is ramping up spending in
new technologies such as mapping and driverless cars following
new investments into the company earlier this year.
A representative for Uber could not immediately be reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Marguerita Choy)