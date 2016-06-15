UPDATE 1-Uber settles driver lawsuit over background checks, to pay $7.5 mln

(Adds case context, Uber declining comment)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Uber has agreed to pay
$7.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by drivers over
background checks conducted by the ride-hailing company,
according to a court filing on Wednesday.
The case in San Francisco federal court involved allegations
that Uber terminated drivers from its platform after obtaining
their consumer background reports without authorization.
The settlement is the latest in an effort by Uber to remove
some of the litigation risk facing the company. Uber agreed in
April to pay up to $100 million to settle a separate class
action lawsuit involving drivers who claimed they were employees
entitled to benefits, not independent contractors.
An Uber spokesman declined to comment.
Lawyers representing drivers in the background check case
filed a memorandum of understanding in court on Wednesday, and
said they are in the process of drafting a formal settlement.
Those attorneys had previously raised concerns that the $100
million settlement could make it harder for their clients to
pursue claims over the background checks.
An attorney for the drivers could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Both settlements must be approved by a San Francisco federal
court judge.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Alan Crosby)