UPDATE 1-Rape victim sues Uber, claiming it wrongly obtained her medical records

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 A woman sued Uber
Technologies Inc on Thursday claiming top executives
at the ride-hailing company improperly obtained her medical
records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to
court documents.
The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, comes two
days after Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said he would
take a leave of absence from his troubled company to grieve for
his recently deceased mother and to work on his leadership
skills.
Kalanick, under fire for fostering a culture of sexism and
rule-breaking at the company he helped found, is also named as a
defendant in the lawsuit. The lawsuit cites several media
reports which said Kalanick and others doubted the victim's
account of her ordeal.
"Uber executives duplicitously and publicly decried the
rape, expressing sympathy for plaintiff, and shock and regret at
the violent attack, while privately speculating, as outlandish
as it is, that she had colluded with a rival company to harm
Uber’s business," the lawsuit said.
In a statement on Thursday, Uber said: "No one should have
to go through a horrific experience like this, and we're truly
sorry that she's had to relive it over the last few weeks."
The rape occurred in Delhi in December 2014. The Uber driver
was convicted of rape and given a life sentence in prison in
2015.
The lawsuit filed on Thursday said shortly after the rape
occurred, a U.S. Uber executive "met with Delhi police and
intentionally obtained plaintiff's confidential medical
records." The lawsuit says Uber has retained a copy of those
records.
The woman, who is Indian and currently lives in the United
States, sued Uber in 2015 alleging that the company had not
established sufficient safety standards. That case was settled a
few months later.
