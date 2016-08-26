版本:
Uber wins halt to NY price-fixing lawsuit during appeal

NEW YORK Aug 26 A federal judge on Friday granted a request by Uber Technologies Inc and its chief executive Travis Kalanick to put a price-fixing lawsuit against them on hold, while they appeal his denial of their bid to compel arbitration.

The decision was issued by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

