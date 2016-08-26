Uber wins halt to NY price-fixing lawsuit during appeal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK Aug 26 A federal judge on Friday granted a request by Uber Technologies Inc and its chief executive Travis Kalanick to put a price-fixing lawsuit against them on hold, while they appeal his denial of their bid to compel arbitration.
The decision was issued by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.