LPC: Uber drives internet startups to leveraged loan market

NEW YORK, June 17 Internet-based taxi service Uber is turning to the leveraged loan market to fund expansion plans, a move that was previously exclusive to more established companies.

The buzz around Uber and name-recognition is pulling the high-flying company out of venture capitalist hands into leveraged lending, a significantly larger market and one that was once seemingly unavailable to businesses lacking a long track record of earnings.

Venture capital investments totalled US$58.8bn in the US last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. The leveraged loan market, on the other hand, saw volume of US$783.3bn in 2015.

Uber has hired four banks to arrange a leveraged loan, said two sources. While it is still too early to know how large the loan will be, a source said it could reach at least US$1bn and potentially even higher.

The ability to raise money in the leveraged loan market would allow Uber to take advantage of historically low interest rates while keeping venture capital backers happy by not further diluting the equity.

"This is a unique situation," said Matt Lyons, managing partner at law firm Andrews Kurth, referring to Uber's proposed leveraged loan. "A very large percentage of venture-backed start-ups utilize some kind of debt, but it's usually much smaller and from a combination of traditional banks or 'venture debt'."

The Uber loan is essentially a bet on a company's IPO, according to Lyons. "Or if that doesn't happen soon, then the company's equity investors will provide more funding to service the debt," Lyons said.

On the heels of the ride-hailing company, Lyons said that he could foresee a handful of other high-profile start-ups attempting to line up leveraged loans in the future, but that it would likely be limited to the largest names with the biggest investors.

"I don't expect the leveraged loan market to create a bubble with start-up lending, but with negative rates on many government bonds and a limited number of attractive opportunities to earn yield, that's not a non-zero chance," Lyons said.

ON A ROLL

Apartment-sharing start-up Airbnb also tapped banks to arrange a US$1bn revolving credit facility in April.

With less than 10 years in business - and without having gone public - Uber and Airbnb each raised billions of dollars of venture capital before turning to the big investment banks, which have historically been wary of lending to companies without an established financial history.

As yields remain low, however, investors have been anxious to earn where they can, making it easier for banks to consider agreeing to arrange institutional loans. Several banks have already been active in providing revolving credit facilities, which companies often line up before going public (as Twitter did in 2013).

Uber previously lined up a US$1.9bn revolving credit facility in June 2015, and lenders were confident enough in the company to increase the size to US$2.27bn in March 2016, according to data from Thomson Reuters LPC.

Morgan Stanley served as the administrative agent on Uber's revolving credit facility and a bookrunner along with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

BAML acted as the administrative agent on Airbnb's facility as well as a bookrunner with Citigroup and JP Morgan.

But Uber's leveraged loan is a step up on leveraged borrowing for internet start-ups. On a term loan, investment banks agree to find institutional investors as opposed to simply offering what is essentially a corporate credit card through a revolving credit facility.

Investors waiting for the Uber deal like the seniority that leveraged loans offer within a company's capital structure in the event of a downturn. They also want to invest in a name everyone is talking about.

"If I am a debt provider, I look at the ability to move quickly on a company with market adoption, the ability to charge 8%/12%/18% on these loans and I'll likely receive warrant coverage and sit on top of the equity stack. Seems like easy money, right?" said Andrew Mitchell, founder of Brand Foundry Ventures. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)