LPC: Uber takes trip to the leveraged loan market

NEW YORK, June 15 Ride-hailing company Uber has
hired a group of banks to help it raise debt on the leveraged
loan market, according to sources familiar with the proposed
transaction.
While the final size has yet to be determined, the loan
could reach at least $1 billion with an even larger size
possible, but the deal is still in early stages and could change
in size and structure, said a source.
Startups like Uber rarely visit the leveraged loan market as
investors generally prefer to lend to companies with long track
records. Uber was created in 2009, according to the
company.
The bank group currently consists of four banks, including
Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, according to sources. The other two
banks include Morgan Stanley and Barclays, as first reported by
the Wall Street Journal.
The San Francisco-based company has yet to visit the loan
market to raise term loan debt, but it did arrange a $1.9
billion five-year revolving credit facility in June 2015 that
was increased to $2.27 billion in March 2016, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Morgan Stanley served as the administrative agent on the
revolving credit facility and a bookrunner along with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP
Morgan.
The revolving credit facility is priced at 100 basis points
over Libor. The loan matures in June 2020.
The company has previously favored the equity market over
the debt market, as it did when it announced June 1 that it had
sealed a deal to raise $3.5 billion from the Saudi Arabian
Public Investment Fund, putting the value of the company at
$62.5 billion, according to Reuters. Uber's balance sheet stood
at more than $11 billion at that time, according to the company.
Uber operates an app allowing users to hail different types
of transportation directly to where they are.
Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
declined comment. Bank of American Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and
Uber did not immediately return requests for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Michelle Sierra
and Jon Methven)