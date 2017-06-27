Uber wins right to contest English tests for London drivers

LONDON, June 27 Uber said it had won
the right to appeal against a court decision in favour of plans
by a London regulator to impose new English reading and writing
standards in a move which could deprive it of thousands of
drivers.
In March, the San Francisco-based firm, which allows people
to book journeys on their smartphone, lost a court battle
against Transport for London (TfL), the latest setback as the
authorities crack down on the ride service.
Uber has cited TfL data that the language rules, which would
involve written tests, could mean about 33,000 private hire
drivers out of a total of around 110,000 operating in London
would be unable to renew their licences.
Drivers applying for a new or renewed licence have until the
end of September to prove they meet the more rigorous English
language criteria, pushed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan partly in
response to pressure from drivers of the city's traditional
black cabs who fear their business model is being undercut.
Uber called for the proposals to be delayed until after
court proceedings due next February at the very least.
"We're pleased to have secured this appeal to defend tens of
thousands of drivers who risk losing their livelihoods because
they can't pass an essay writing test," Uber's London General
Manager Tom Elvidge said on Tuesday.
"We urge TfL and the Mayor not to introduce these
disproportionate and discriminatory rules before the appeal is
heard," he said.
TfL did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters on
Tuesday.
Uber has had a tumultuous few months after a string of
scandals involving allegations of sexism and bullying at the
firm, leading to investor pressure which forced out chief
executive and co-founder Travis Kalanick.
