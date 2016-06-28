Uber, Lyft resolve litigation involving top executives

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Lyft and its former chief
operating officer Travis VanderZanden have settled litigation in
California, court filings show, in which Lyft accused
VanderZanden of breaking his confidentiality pledges when he
went to work for rival ride service Uber.
A Lyft spokesman confirmed the settlement on Monday but
declined to disclose details.
Uber also withdrew a subpoena on Monday in separate
litigation over a data breach at Uber, which had targeted an
Internet address assigned to Lyft's chief technology officer,
according to a court filing.
An Uber representative could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Mark Potter)