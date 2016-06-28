UPDATE 2-Uber, Lyft settle litigation involving top executives

(Adds additional background)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Rival ride services Uber
and Lyft have settled high stakes litigation involving two of
their top executives, court filings show, in advance of a trial
that could have aired sensitive details about both companies.
Lyft and its former chief operating officer Travis
VanderZanden ended litigation in a California state court in
which Lyft accused VanderZanden of breaking his confidentiality
pledges when he went to work for Uber.
Uber also withdrew a subpoena on Monday in separate
litigation over a data breach at Uber, which had targeted an
Internet address assigned to Lyft's chief technology officer
(CTO), according to a court filing.
Last year Reuters reported that the U.S. Department of
Justice was pursuing a criminal investigation of a May 2014 data
breach at Uber, including an examination of whether
any employees at competitor Lyft were involved.
Lyft has said it found no evidence that any employee was
involved in the breach. It is unclear what impact the civil
settlements will have on that probe.
A Lyft spokesman confirmed the settlement with VanderZanden
on Monday but declined to disclose the terms. An Uber
representative could not immediately be reached for comment.
VanderZanden served as Lyft's chief operating office until
August 2014, when he expressed disagreement with the company's
leadership and approached two board members about taking over as
chief executive, according to court filings.
Lyft accepted VanderZanden's resignation instead, and he
eventually became vice president of international growth at
rival Uber.
Lyft sued him in November 2014. In a sworn affidavit
submitted in court earlier this year, VanderZanden said Lyft
sued him in bad faith.
According to VanderZanden's filing, Lyft surmised he had
told Uber that Lyft's CTO, Chris Lambert, had discovered a
method to "hack into Uber's computer systems and gain access to
Uber confidential information."
Uber revealed last year that as many as 50,000 of its
drivers' names and their license numbers had been improperly
downloaded, and filed a lawsuit in a San Francisco federal court
in an attempt to unmask the hacker.
As part of its investigation, Uber determined that an
Internet address potentially associated with the breach could be
traced to Lambert. However, Lambert's attorney told Reuters
Lambert "had nothing to do" with the breach, which was launched
from a different Internet address.
Trial in the VanderZanden case had been scheduled to begin
in August.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Mark Potter)