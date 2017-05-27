UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident

(Adds sheriff's office identifying victims)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's
chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno,
California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on
Saturday
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's parents Bonnie Kalanick, 71, and
Donald Kalanick were on Pine Flat Lake when their boat struck a
rock and sank, it said, adding that an autopsy is planned for
Sunday.
Donald Kalanick was being treated at an area hospital for
what were described as moderate injuries.
Uber officials were not immediately available for comment.
The sheriff's office, however, posted a statement from Uber
that read: "Last night, Travis and his family suffered an
unspeakable tragedy."
"His mother passed away in a devastating boating accident
near Fresno and his father is in serious condition. Our thoughts
and prayers are with Travis and his family in this heartbreaking
time," the statement said.
Uber has been rocked by a number of setbacks lately,
including accusations of sexual harassment from a former female
employee and a video showing its CEO harshly berating an Uber
driver.
After posting a few tweets in 2016, Travis Kalanick has been
active on the social media site this year, changing his Twitter
avatar from an image of U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton
he had used for about five years with a photo of him smiling.
He also posted a photo with his parents on Twitter when they
went to the Kentucky Derby together on May 6.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Marguerita Choy)