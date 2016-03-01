CORRECTED-Uber's real estate footprint unmatched among S.F. Bay Area startups

(Corrects size of Uber office in relation to Pandora in first
sentence)
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 Uber's new
Oakland headquarters is nearly 70 percent bigger than Internet
radio service Pandora Media's office nearby and will house
about five times the number of employees that ride-hailing
competitor Lyft has at its headquarters.
The on-demand ride service paid $123.5 million for Oakland's
historic Sears building last year and so far has filed building
permits to complete at least $2 million in renovations,
according to BuildZoom, a startup that compiles construction and
remodeling contractor data for homeowners.
Across the bay in San Francisco, Uber has so far initiated
$130 million in construction on a bigger office in the Mission
Bay neighborhood, BuildZoom's data shows.
The new building permit data from BuildZoom, provided
exclusively to Reuters, underscores the mammoth growth in Uber's
real estate footprint and associated costs, overshadowing most
other tech startups in San Francisco and Oakland.
Remodeling on the old Sears building will take another year,
and the Mission Bay campus is still two or three years out, so
construction costs will rise. Uber said it was also repairing
damage on the Oakland building caused by the 1989 Loma Prieta
earthquake.
Uber is the most highly valued venture-backed tech firm and
has raised more than $7.4 billion from investors, a war chest
that can help fund real estate purchases.
But its costly expansion in Oakland and San Francisco comes
as the venture capital investing climate cools, with more
investors wary that highly valued startups may not grow into
their stratospheric valuation.
The iconic Oakland building, which opened in 1929 as a
department store, will house between 2,000 and 3,000 Uber
employees across 380,000 square feet (35,303 sq. m.).
By comparison, Ask.com, an Oakland-based search engine
founded in the dot-com boom, has 200 employees in a
79,000-square-foot (7,339-sq.-m.) office it shares with other
companies owned by parent IAC Publishing, spokeswoman Suraya
Akbarzad said.
Sungevity, a solar design company that has raised close to
$900 million from investors, occupies approximately 68,000
square feet (6,317 sq. m.) in Oakland, spokesman John Ordona
said.
In San Francisco, Uber partnered with a real estate firm to
purchase land for $125 million and develop a 423,000-square-foot
(39,298-sq.-m.) campus that will house between 3,000 and 4,000
employees. That space is in addition to Uber's
500,000-square-foot (46,452-sq.-m.) headquarters in downtown San
Francisco, according to BuildZoom.
Other highly valued, fast-growing tech companies don't come
close. Lyft said it has 66,000 square feet (6,132 sq m.)while
online accommodations company Airbnb said it occupies 169,000
square feet (15,700 sq m.) in San Francisco.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Bill Trott)