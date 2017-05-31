Uber posts $708 mln loss, finance head leaves - WSJ

May 31 Uber Technologies Inc's head of
finance is leaving as the ride-hailing company reported
continued big losses for the first quarter, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday.
The ride-hailing company's first-quarter revenue was $3.4
billion, up 18 percent from the fourth quarter, the newspaper
reported. (on.wsj.com/2rcyDHM)
Uber's first quarter loss, excluding employee stock
compensation and other items, was $708 million, narrower than
the $991 million reported three months earlier, the Journal
reported.
Uber's head of finance, Gautam Gupta, is leaving the company
in July to join another startup in San Francisco, the report
said.
Uber was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)