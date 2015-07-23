Uber, Santander partnership on car loans is over

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 23
SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 A partnership between
Uber Technologies and Banco Santander SA's U.S. auto
loan unit is over, Uber told Reuters, removing one of the
country's most prominent car lenders from a program trumpeted by
the app-based ride service.
Uber launched a program in November 2013 to link prospective
drivers who do not have a car with manufacturers and lenders, in
the hopes it would boost the number of cars on the road for the
app-based service.
The deal received widespread press attention at the time,
and Uber said it hoped to finance 100,000 drivers.
Uber partnered with multiple lenders including Santander
Consumer USA Holdings Inc and Exeter Finance, which is
owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP.
It could not be determined why Uber's deal with Santander
ended.
"We are no longer working with Santander Consumer USA but
continue to facilitate a variety of other vehicle financing
options and auto manufacturer discounts for driver-partners," a
spokesperson at Uber told Reuters on Wednesday.
Spokespeople at Santander and Exeter declined to comment.
Uber operates in 57 countries with an estimated value of
more than $40 billion. It had a total of about 162,000 active
U.S. drivers in December 2014, according to the company.
Santander Consumer, which is 59 percent owned by Banco
Santander, said in November it received more than 900,000 loan
applications per month from a variety of sources, including auto
manufacturers, online services and over 17,000 dealers.
Uber has not disclosed how many drivers received financing
from the Santander program or other lenders that struck deals
with the ride-sharing company.
Uber's relationship with Santander was active as recently as
February, according to a Santander web site preserved on an
Internet search archive. The site said drivers could sign up for
Uber and then lease a new car for as little as $17 per day. "At
end of term, you can own the car for $1," it said.
As of Thursday, the site apologized to visitors and said
"this program is currently unavailable," before directing
customers to Santander Consumer's main web page.
Santander has been the target of criticism for its subprime
auto loan business. The company disclosed a civil subpoena from
the U.S. Department of Justice and other regulatory agencies for
documents related to underwriting and securitization of such
loans.
It is not clear whether the investigations were related to
Uber's decision.
