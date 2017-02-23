Alphabet's self-driving car unit sues Uber over stolen trade secrets

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 23 Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit sued Uber Technologies and its autonomous trucking subsidiary Otto in federal court on Thursday over allegations of theft of its confidential sensor technology.

The complaint in the Northern District of California said that Uber and Otto, acquired by the ride services company in August, stole confidential information on Waymo's lidar sensor technology to "avoid incurring the risk, time and expense of independently developing their own technology." (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Grant McCool)