Uber to share some findings of harassment probe Tuesday -source

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 Uber Technologies Inc
will tell employees on Tuesday about changes it will
make after a probe into sexual harassment allegations by a
former engineer at the ride services company, a person familiar
with the matter said.
A broader report by former U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder on harassment and Uber corporate culture will be shared
with workers next week - a much anticipated review of a company
beset by a series of embarrassments over the performance of its
CEO, its work environment and its treatment of drivers, all of
which have hurt Uber's reputation.
In February, Susan Fowler, a female former engineer at Uber,
said in a blog post that managers and human resources officers
at the company had not punished her manager after she reported
his unwanted sexual advances, and even threatened her with a
poor performance review.
Law firm Perkins Coie investigated Fowler’s claims and made
recommendations, some or all of which will be adopted by the
company, the source said on the condition of anonymity, while
declining to give further details.
A lawyer for Fowler did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. An Uber spokesman noted that Uber holds a staff
meeting every Tuesday and declined to say what would be
discussed this week.
The ride-hailing firm hired Holder and Tammy Albarran, who
are partners at the law firm Covington & Burling, to conduct a
broader review of sexual harassment as well as general questions
about diversity and inclusion.
The Holder report has been shared with members of the Uber
board of directors, the company spokesman said.
The results of the Holder probe had been expected to be
shared with employees this week, but the plan has been postponed
until next week, the person said. News site Axios earlier
reported that Uber had delayed plans to disclose results of the
Holder probe.
Chief Executive Travis Kalanick has called the allegations
by Fowler "abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and
believes in". After a series of issues, including a video of him
berating an Uber driver, he said he needed leadership help.
On Monday the company said it had hired Harvard Business
School professor Frances Frei as senior vice president of
Leadership and Strategy, reporting to Kalanick. The role
includes "organizational transformation" and leadership, Uber
wrote in a post.
