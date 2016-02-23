UPDATE 7-Michigan Uber driver admits role in deadly shooting spree - police

(Updates with condition of teen victim paragraph 10)
By Mark Kauzlarich
KALAMAZOO, Mich. Feb 22 A man working as an
Uber driver admitted to the fatal weekend shootings of six
people in Kalamazoo, Michigan, a police detective testified on
Monday in a case raising questions about how the car service
vets its drivers.
Jason Dalton, 45, was denied bail as he made his first court
appearance on 16 charges including six of murder that can bring
life in prison.
Dalton told detectives "he took people's lives", Kalamazoo
Public Safety Detective Cory Ghiringhelli testified in a county
district court ahead of the suspect's arraignment.
Dalton appeared via a video link and was seen on a monitor
at the Kalamazoo County court wearing glasses and dressed in an
orange prison jumpsuit.
When asked if he had anything to say, Dalton, who appeared
emotionless through the proceedings, said he preferred to
"remain silent".
The judge denied bail and set March 3 for the next hearing.
After the hearing Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney
Jeffrey Getting told reporters Dalton had been cooperative with
authorities but possible motives for the shootings were still
unclear.
"No one understands why it happened, and that adds to the
fear and the sorrow," Getting said.
Prosecutors alleged Dalton randomly shot multiple times at
people during a five-hour period on Saturday at an apartment
complex, a car dealership and a Cracker Barrel restaurant in
Kalamazoo, about 150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit.
Police were investigating reports Dalton drove customers of
the Uber car-hailing service the night of the rampage. Two
people were wounded in the shootings, including a teenage girl
who was initially thought to have died but was showing signs of
improvement on Monday, state police said.
Initial checks with a key federal agency indicate Dalton was
unknown to both law enforcement and counterterrorism agencies
for having any known connection to extremist groups.
President Barack Obama said on Monday he had spoken to the
mayor and top law enforcement in Kalamazoo about the shootings
and pledged whatever federal support they need.
"Earlier this year, I took some steps that will make it
harder for dangerous people like this individual to buy a gun.
But clearly, we're going to need to do more if we're going to
keep innocent Americans safe," Obama said in remarks before the
National Governors Association at the White House.
Uber said on Monday it would not be changing the
way it screened its drivers following the weekend shooting
spree. It also said Dalton had received "very favorable"
feedback from riders.
"There were no red flags, if you will, that we could
anticipate something like this," said Uber's chief security
officer, Joe Sullivan.
Uber drivers use their personal vehicles to ferry customers
at prices generally below those of established taxi companies.
Critics contend vetting is inadequate and the company never
meets potential drivers in person.
"A background check is just that - a background check. It
does not foresee the future," Ed Davis, of the Uber Safety
Advisory Board, told a teleconference with reporters.
The Dalton family said in a statement: "There are no words
which can express our shock and disbelief, and we are devastated
and saddened for the victims and the families of the victims,"
Michigan State Police said the shooting began at about 5:30
p.m. (2230 GMT) on Saturday with a woman wounded outside an
apartment building. At about 10 p.m., Richard Smith and his son
Tyler were killed at the car dealership.
About 15 minutes later four women identified as Mary Lou
Nye, 62, of Baroda, Michigan; and Dorothy Brown, 74; Barbara
Hawthorne, 68; and Mary Jo Nye, 60, were fatally shot outside
the restaurant.
