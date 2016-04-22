版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 22日 星期五 23:51 BJT

Michigan Uber driver ruled competent to stand trial for shooting spree

KALAMAZOO, Mich., April 22 A Michigan judge ruled on Friday that an Uber driver who was charged with killing six people in a shooting spree in Kalamazoo in February was competent to stand trial.

Jason Dalton, 45, is charged with shooting eight people, killing six of them, over a five-hour period on Feb. 20, in between driving customers for the Uber car service in Kalamazoo, Michigan, about 150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit.

He faces 16 charges, including six of murder that can bring life in prison.

(Reporting by Mark Wedel; Writing by Jon Herskovitz)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐