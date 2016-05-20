UPDATE 2-Michigan Uber driver accused of murder ordered to stand trial

(Recasts with judge's decision that the case will go to trial,
By Cheyna Roth
KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 20 (Reuters) -
A Michigan Uber driver must stand trial on charges he killed
six people in a February shooting spree, a judge ruled on Friday
after a preliminary hearing that was interrupted when the
defendant made an outburst and was hauled out of court.
Jason Dalton, 45, is accused of shooting eight people and
killing six of them within five hours on Feb. 20, in between
driving customers for the Uber car service in the area
of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Dalton participated in the hearing via a video hookup from
jail after deputies dragged him out of the courtroom in the
morning because he interrupted a witness who was testifying.
Kalamazoo County District Judge Christopher Haenicke said he
removed Dalton because he made a verbal outburst and had started
to jump up from his chair.
Haenicke heard testimony from three eye witnesses and
forensic experts to decide whether there was probable cause to
put Dalton on trial in Kalamazoo, located about 150 miles (240
km) west of Detroit. There was no testimony about possible
motives in the case.
"I remember everything about it. I can never forget. I can
never forget his face," said witness Tiana Carruthers, who
underwent multiple surgeries after being shot three times in her
arms and legs.
Carruthers, the first person shot, was trying to shield
children outside an apartment building. The other shootings
happened at a car dealership and the parking lot of a Cracker
Barrel restaurant.
When Carruthers first took the stand on Friday morning,
Dalton, who was wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and was
handcuffed, suddenly started talking about "black bags" and
"going to temple."
He tried to gesture with his hands, but was restricted
because of a chain around his waist that held his handcuffs
close to his body.
The judge told him he could not speak during the
proceedings. Carruthers began sobbing on the witness stand,
which is when Haenicke asked deputies to remove Dalton.
"I don't think that his behavior today will have any impact
on the trial," prosecutor Jeffrey Getting said at a news
conference after the hearing.
In April a judge ruled that Dalton was mentally competent to
stand trial after the Center for Forensic Psychiatry said he
understood the charges against him.
