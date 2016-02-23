Michigan attacks may renew scrutiny of Uber vetting processes

| NEW YORK/CHICAGO
NEW YORK/CHICAGO Feb 22 The deaths of six
people in Kalamazoo, Michigan, who authorities say were shot by
a driver for Uber Technologies Inc, have revived
scrutiny over how the ride service vets its drivers, an issue
that has plagued it for years.
Uber, which said it is cooperating with the police
investigation, said its safety protocol is robust and adequate.
The San Francisco company will not change the way it vets its
drivers in the aftermath of the shooting, Chief Security Officer
Joe Sullivan said Monday.
"If there is nothing on someone's record, no background
check will raise a red flag," Sullivan told reporters on a
conference call.
Jason Dalton, 45, who is being held without bail, had no
prior criminal record and passed the company's background check.
But critics, including taxi companies that compete with
Uber, say the car service could do more to protect passengers.
Uber has been criticized over allegations of rapes and other
assaults by its drivers around the world, and on Friday a former
Uber driver in Boston was convicted of assaulting a passenger,
according to the Boston Globe.
The company argues it takes safety seriously and has
recently put more effort into discussing safety enhancements on
its website.
Police are investigating reports that Dalton picked up fares
in between the shootings, and Uber confirmed that one man had
called 911 and the company over the "dangerous and erratic
driving" of the suspect.
The company said in the United States, riders should call
911 in case of emergencies. It did not disclose the steps it
took after the man contacted Uber.
Some critics wonder if Uber should have a more effective
response system in real time.
"This driver was acting irrationally and operating his
vehicle erratically ... in the hours leading up to and between
these senseless shootings," said Gary Buffo, the president of
the National Limousine Association.
Uber said that drivers found to be violent are immediately
suspended. But because many riders complain about bad driving,
which is subjective, reporting an incident will not immediately
lead to suspension.
Uber said riders can have what it describes as "instant
contact with Uber Support 24/7" for incidents between a rider
and driver. But that contact is not in real time, and riders
must call after the ride ends.
An "Incident Response Team" can also answer urgent issues,
Uber said, regarding a "driver or rider (who) has acted
dangerously or inappropriately" but again, this service is only
available after the ride ends.
Uber rolled out a real-time "SOS button" late last year in
India to allow riders to contact local law enforcement directly
from the app in emergencies.
But in the United States, Uber said, that was not necessary
because of the nation's robust 911 system.
Critics also object to Uber's online application process,
which has no face-to-face interview. Competitor Lyft conducts a
"welcome ride" with a mentor to provide extra screening.
Uber "never meets (drivers) in person to see if they get a
strange vibe," said Dave Sutton, a spokesman for Who's Driving
You, an arm of the Taxicab, Limousine and Paratransit
Association.
Finally, unlike most major taxi-cab companies, Uber and
Lyft's background checks do not include a fingerprint check.
Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick has said these can
be discriminatory, because the databases used for the check
often include arrests and not just convictions.
Instead, Uber uses private companies for background checks,
coupling that with feedback from riders to monitor drivers'
behavior. Uber rejects drivers with convictions in the previous
seven years for drunk driving or reckless driving infractions
and for felonies or misdemeanors involving theft, violence or
drugs.
Sullivan said Dalton had "very favorable feedback" since
beginning with Uber on Jan. 25.
Uber is being sued by the district attorneys of San
Francisco and Los Angeles, who alleged last August that
registered sex offenders, a kidnapper and a convicted murderer
had passed its screening.
Earlier this month, Uber agreed to settle a class-action
lawsuit for $28.5 million over allegations the company
misrepresented the quality of its safety practices and fees.
As part of that settlement, Uber can no longer advertise its
services using terminology like "strictest safety standards
possible" and "background checks that exceed any local or
national standard."
(Writing by Alexandria Sage; Additional reporting by John
McCrank in New York and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by
Stephen R. Trousdale and Lisa Shumaker)