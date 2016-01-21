Spanish regulator urges removal of obstacle to Uber's return

MADRID Jan 21 Taxi-hailing service Uber
could see a temporary ban in Spain overturned after a
regulator said on Thursday it had asked the government to remove
restrictions on its service, saying they were anti-competitive.
Uber, embroiled in disputes with authorities around the
world after aggressive international expansion, suspended its
service in Spain in 2014 when a judge imposed an injunction
after a request from Madrid's taxi association.
The judge also ordered telecommunications and electronic
payment companies to ban transactions from Uber, which allows
customers to book and pay for a taxi on their smartphones.
Spain's competition regulator said the ministry's
requirement that private hire cars only carry passengers with
prior bookings and its ban on allowing passengers to hail them
in the street were unjustified.
"It reduces competition in urban passenger transport
services and shields the monopoly regime in the taxi market,"
the statement said.
More competition would benefit the consumer because there
would be more vehicles available, shorter wait times and lower
prices, it added.
Since its launch in Europe in 2011, the U.S. start-up Uber
has drawn the ire of traditional taxi drivers and faced court
injunctions in several countries, including Belgium, France,
Germany and the Netherlands as well as Spain.
It may be some time before the appeal is heard as Spain is
currently stuck in a complicated process of forming a government
after an inconclusive Dec. 20 election.
The anti-trust regulator said it would take the matter to
the courts if the government did not act on its request to
remove the restrictions.
The San Francisco-based company scored another victory in
Britain on Wednesday when London's transport bosses decided not
to impose a series of strict new rules that, among others, would
have made operators provide booking confirmation details to
passengers at least five minutes prior to a journey starting.
(Reporting by Andrés González; Writing by Angus Berwick;
Editing by Paul Day and Adrian Croft)