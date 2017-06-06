UPDATE 3-Uber fires 20 employees after harassment probe

(Adds confirmation, details from Uber)
By Joseph Menn and Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Uber Technologies Inc
said on Tuesday it fired 20 employees and was
improving management training following an investigation by a
law firm into sexual harassment allegations and other claims at
the ride-hailing company.
Uber fired the staff following a report by law firm Perkins
Coie, which Uber hired to look into claims of harassment,
discrimination, bullying and other employee concerns.
The law firm has been working in parallel with a broader
investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder into
company culture and practices.
Perkins Coie investigated 215 staff complaints going back as
far as 2012, Uber said, taking action in 58 cases and no action
on 100 more. Other investigations are continuing.
Of the 215 claims, Uber said 54 were related to
discrimination, 47 related to sexual harassment, 45 to
unprofessional behavior, 33 to bullying and 36 to other types of
claims.
It said the majority of the claims came from employees based
at Uber's San Francisco headquarters.
The world's highest-valued venture-backed company - worth
$68 billion at its last funding round - also told staff on
Tuesday it would expand its employee relations unit to better
investigate claims and that it would dramatically increase
management training since most Uber managers were first-time
bosses, a person familiar with the matter said.
On Monday, Uber said it hired Harvard Business School
professor Frances Frei to train all managers, reporting to Uber
Chief Executive Travis Kalanick. On Tuesday, it said Bozoma
Saint John, prominent in some Apple Inc product
launches, joined the company as chief brand officer.
Uber also said it is offering a confidential helpline for
employees to report concerns and has implemented a system to log
and track all complaints.
YEAR OF QUESTIONS
Uber's firing of employees comes after a series of events
this year that have raised questions about Uber's business model
and leadership.
In February, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler said in a
widely read blog post that managers and human resources officers
had not punished her manager after she reported his unwanted
sexual advances.
In addition, Uber was caught using technology to avoid
regulator crackdowns, a video surfaced showing Kalanick berating
an Uber driver, and the company is caught up in legal battles
around the world over the way its ride-services business
operates.
Uber is also facing a lawsuit from Alphabet Inc's
self-driving car division, Waymo, alleging trade secret theft.
The company declined to comment further on the move to fire
staff. Some saw it as a step in the right direction for Uber to
repair its tarnished reputation.
"They are heading the right way, both with action and
reaction," said Jason Hanold, manager partner at human resources
executive recruitment firm Hanold Associates. He added it was
"not nearly a complete and final surgery to heal a troubled
culture."
The move follows a string of executive departures at Uber,
including the company president, heads of finance and product,
an East Coast general manager and several high-level engineers.
For the last three months, Uber has been seeking a chief
operating officer to work alongside Kalanick, who has earned a
reputation as a pugnacious leader. Uber board member Bill Gurley
is overseeing the search.
Uber has also been under the microscope of Holder and Tammy
Albarran, partners at the law firm Covington & Burling, who were
asked to conduct a broad review of sexual harassment at Uber as
well as general questions about diversity and inclusion. Their
report was completed at the end of May and has been shared with
a subcommittee of the Uber board of directors, a company
representative said.
In March, Uber board member Arianna Huffington pledged to
make the findings of Holder's investigation available to the
public. Initially, the company had expected to make a public
announcement this week, but that timing has been pushed back.
Uber is expected to discuss it with staff next week, a
person familiar with the matter said.
(Additional reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Arun Koyyur, Peter Henderson and Bill Rigby)