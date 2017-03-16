UPDATE 1-Uber to seek arbitration in Waymo self-driving case

(Recasts with reasons for request for arbitration; adds
details, lawyer's comments, judge's comments on lawsuit,
background)
By Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A lawyer for Uber
told a federal judge on Thursday he intended to file a
petition to compel arbitration in the Waymo trade secrets theft
case, citing an agreement signed by a former Waymo employee who
is at the heart of the case.
Waymo, the self-driving division of technology giant
Alphabet, sued ride services company Uber last month,
alleging it stole proprietary trade secrets and used them to
quickly scale up its autonomous vehicle program.
In both parties' first appearance before U.S. District Judge
William Alsup in San Francisco, Arturo Gonzalez, a lawyer for
Uber, said an employment agreement signed by Anthony Levandowski
when he worked at Waymo has a "very broad arbitration provision"
that should be used. Levandowski now works for Uber.
Arbitration is a private process that is a faster and less
expensive way to resolve disputes than going to trial. In an
arbitration, the case is heard by an arbitrator mutually agreed
upon by the two sides. The arbitrator has the sole authority to
make a ruling, and generally speaking, the arbitrator's decision
cannot be appealed.
In its lawsuit, Waymo said that before leaving the company
Levandowski downloaded more than 14,000 confidential documents
about Waymo's work on Lidar, a key sensor used in autonomous
technology.
In discussing how Waymo's request for a preliminary
injunction to stop Uber from using the contested technology
might be affected by a motion for arbitration, the judge told
Gonzalez, "This is not a frivolous motion."
"You don’t get many cases where there is pretty direct proof
that someone downloaded 14,000 documents and then left the next
day. This is a serious proposition," Alsup said.
Gonzalez explained the intent to seek arbitration by saying,
"I don’t know if the court has wondered why is it that
individuals (mentioned in the complaint) are not defendants.
Here’s the answer, because there is an employment agreement that
has a very broad arbitration provision."
"We intend to file permission to file arbitration within two
weeks" Gonzalez added.
Waymo lawyer Charles Verhoeven confirmed that Levandowski
had signed such an agreement that included non-disclosure
provisions.
Waymo's lawsuit set in motion what many in Silicon Valley's
self-driving sector predict will be an acrimonious, high-profile
trade secrets battle between the two tech rivals. Both are vying
to be first to bring self-driving cars to the masses in a highly
competitive field that includes established carmakers,
little-known start-ups and technology giants.
Alsup warned of a "50-50" chance that Levandowski will seek
his own attorney when he is eventually deposed by Waymo lawyers,
and told Uber to prepare so it would not delay proceedings.
After the hearing, Gonzalez would not confirm to Reuters
whether Levandowski already has his own attorney in the matter.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Leslie Adler)