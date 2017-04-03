Waymo targets second senior executive in Uber self-driving dispute

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 3
SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 Alphabet's
self-driving car unit Waymo initiated private legal proceedings
against two former executives who launched a rival company
acquired by Uber, court records show, accusing them of
trying to recruit Waymo employees to the new startup that aims
to revolutionize the auto industry.
One co-founder, Anthony Levandowski, has already been named
in court documents as facing arbitration initiated by Waymo last
October. However, court filings made public on Monday showed
that Waymo targeted a second co-founder as well, Lior Ron,
heightening legal uncertainty surrounding the unit Uber
acquired.
Waymo and Uber are fighting in court over self-driving
technology that Waymo says was stolen by a former employee who
founded another company, Otto, that was later acquired by Uber.
The Waymo lawsuit pits two Silicon Valley titans against each
other.
Before the lawsuit filed in February, Waymo had begun two
arbitration proceedings, including one involving Levandowski, a
former Google executive and Otto co-founder. Waymo said he tried
to recruit Waymo employees to his new startup, according to
arbitration documents released on Monday.
The court filings on Monday showed that a second Otto
"co-founder" also was involved in arbitration. The name was
largely redacted except on the last page, and a description of
the person's work history matches that of Ron, who lists himself
on LinkedIn as an Otto co-founder still at the company, now a
part of Uber.
Neither Ron nor Uber immediately returned emails seeking
comment. Uber has said Waymo's claims in its lawsuit are
baseless. Waymo declined comment.
Waymo's lawsuit alleges that longtime Waymo engineer
Levandowski downloaded over 14,000 confidential documents before
leaving the company to start Otto. Waymo claims Uber, which
subsequently bought Otto, benefited from the trade secrets
theft.
In a bid to avoid trial and send the case to arbitration,
Uber last week disclosed the arbitration proceedings that Waymo
had initiated.
Levandowski had been paid $120 million by Waymo in incentive
payments, the court documents showed. Waymo has called the
payments "unjust enrichment."
The two arbitration claims, which sought punitive and other
damages, alleged that the former Waymo executives used
confidential information, such as salaries, to recruit
co-workers to their new company.
The Waymo arbitration document states that there was a
campaign underway, while Levandowski and Ron still worked for
Google, "to use Google's confidential information regarding the
unique skills, experiences and compensation packages of Google
employees ... to lure them from Google to a new, competing
venture."
