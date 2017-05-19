UPDATE 2-Uber threatens to fire self-driving car engineer in trade secrets case

(Recasts with Uber threat to fire engineer)
By Dan Levine and Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO May 18 Uber has threatened to
fire an engineer accused by Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit
of stealing confidential documents in a high profile trade
secrets case between the two companies, according to a court
filing.
Waymo sued ride services company Uber Technologies alleging
that former Waymo executive Anthony Levandowski downloaded over
14,000 confidential documents before leaving Waymo to
subsequently join Uber.
The case, which pits two companies battling to dominate the
fast-growing field of self-driving cars, hinges on Waymo
allegations that the information Levandowski took made its way
into Uber's Lidar system, a key sensor technology in
self-driving cars.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco last week
issued an injunction ordering Uber to keep Levandowski away from
work involving the self-driving car technology at issue in the
case, to prevent him and all other employees from using the
materials and to return them to Waymo by May 31.
Uber has told Levandowski that he must comply with the order
to return Waymo documents or face possible termination,
Levandowski's lawyers said in a court filing on Thursday.
The lawyers asked the judge to modify his order so that Uber
is not required to fire Levandowski if the engineer asserts his
constitutional rights against self-incrimination and refuses to
produce documents.
Uber representatives could not immediately be reached for
comment on Levandowski's filing, and a Waymo spokesman declined
to comment.
Earlier on Thursday Uber said it would appeal a judge's
order rejecting its attempt to arbitrate Waymo's trade secret
claims, according to a court filing. Alsup last week ruled that
Waymo's lawsuit should not be heard in a private forum, and
instead should continue to be litigated in San Francisco federal
court.
Levandowski left Waymo in January 2016 and started Otto, a
self-driving truck startup that Uber bought for $680 million in
August. He had until last month run Uber's self-driving car
division, before stepping aside from those responsibilities
pending the court case.
Uber has not denied that Levandowski took Waymo documents,
but says it has not used any Waymo technology in its cars. In
his injunction order, Alsup said "few" of Waymo's alleged trade
secrets have been traced to Uber's self-driving car technology,
and that Waymo's patent claims against Uber have proved
meritless.
(Reporting by Dan Levine and Julia Love; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Miral Fahmy)