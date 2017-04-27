版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 05:13 BJT

Uber's Levandowski to step aside amid Waymo litigation

April 27 Uber Technologies Inc said the head of its self-driving vehicles unit, Anthony Levandowski, will step aside from his role for the remainder of the company's litigation with Waymo, the self-driving car division of Alphabet Inc.

Levandowski, however, will remain with the ride-hailing service, an Uber spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters on Thursday.

Business Insider first reported the news. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐