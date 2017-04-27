Uber's Levandowski to step aside amid Waymo litigation

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Uber Technologies Inc said the head of its self-driving vehicles unit, Anthony Levandowski, will step aside from his role for the remainder of the company's litigation with Waymo, the self-driving car division of Alphabet Inc.
Levandowski, however, will remain with the ride-hailing service, an Uber spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters on Thursday.
Business Insider first reported the news. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F