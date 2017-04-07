版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 8日 星期六 01:09 BJT

Uber says never used Waymo files on self-driving

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 Uber Technologies Inc on Friday said its self-driving sensor technology was "fundamentally different" from Waymo's, denying that confidential files allegedly stolen from Waymo ever made it onto its servers, the latest salvo in a high-profile dispute between the two technology rivals.

In a federal filing, the ride services company said its self-driving technology was independently developed, and never relied on Alphabet Inc-owned Waymo's confidential files. The two companies locked in litigation are both vying to be the first to bring autonomous vehicles to the public. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
