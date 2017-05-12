UPDATE 3-U.S. judge calls for criminal probe into trade secrets theft raised in Uber case

* Waymo accused Uber engineer of taking confidential files
* Judge refers case to DOJ for criminal investigation
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration
By Dan Levine and Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, May 11 A U.S. judge on Thursday
called for an investigation into allegations of trade secret
theft that were raised in a court battle between Silicon Valley
giants Uber and Alphabet over their rival
self-driving car programs.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco also
partially granted Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit's
bid for an injunction against Uber's self-driving efforts, and
rejected Uber's arguments that Waymo's trade secret allegations
should proceed in private arbitration.
The rulings are a setback for Uber as it tries to gain an
advantage in litigation with serious strategic and financial
consequences in the nascent field of autonomous technology. The
ride services company failed to remove the ongoing case from
public view and now faces the prospect of getting caught up in a
fresh criminal probe.
The acrimonious trade secrets battle could determine the
future of Uber's self-driving car operations and the strength of
Waymo's toehold in the sector. Alsup filed his injunction
opinion temporarily under seal, so its scope and details could
not immediately be learned.
The case hinges on over 14,000 confidential files that
Waymo, formerly Google's self-driving car program, alleges were
stolen by former Waymo employee Anthony Levandowski before he
left the company.
Levandowski, who is not a defendant in the civil case,
subsequently co-founded self-driving truck start-up Otto that
was acquired months later by Uber.
Waymo claims the stolen information made its way into Uber's
Lidar system, a sensor that uses light pulses to "see" the
environment. It alleges the documents allowed Uber to fast-track
its own technology and avoid years of costly research.
In referring the case to the U.S. Department of Justice for
investigation of possible trade secret theft, Alsup said he took
"no position" on whether a criminal prosecution was warranted.
In his arbitration ruling, however, the judge noted the record
contained "ample evidence" that Levandowski breached his duty of
loyalty to Waymo.
Uber declined to comment on Alsup's request for a separate
criminal investigation into the theft allegations. In a
statement the company said "we remain confident in our case and
welcome the chance to talk about our independently developed
technology."
Uber has not denied that Levandowski took Waymo's documents,
but says they never made their way to Uber, nor into its own
designs.
Representatives for the Justice Department could not
immediately be reached for comment, nor could attorneys for
Levandowski. The engineer has not commented publicly on the
allegations.
Reuters reported last week that the Justice Department had
begun a separate criminal investigation into Uber's use of a
software tool that helped its drivers evade local transportation
regulators.
'DESPERATE'
In a statement, Waymo said Uber's bid to have the civil case
heard in private by an arbitrator, not a jury, was a "desperate"
attempt to avoid the court's jurisdiction. Unlike court
proceedings, which are largely conducted in public, arbitrations
take place behind closed doors.
Because Levandowski was not a defendant in the case, Uber
could not use his arbitration agreement with Waymo to force the
trade secret claims into a private forum, Alsup wrote.
The Alphabet unit asked Alsup to issue an injunction
preventing Uber from using Waymo's trade secrets, and
Levandowski from working on Lidar.
Complicating Uber's task is the fact that Levandowski has
invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination and
has refused to testify.
Alsup wrote that Levandowski's position "has obstructed and
continues to obstruct both discovery and defendants' ability to
construct a complete narrative as to the fate of Waymo's
purloined files."
Uber had already announced that Levandowski would step aside
from working on Lidar while the case was being litigated, and
said the company would agree to a court injunction that
formalized that arrangement.
However, Waymo sought a broader injunction that would
prevent Uber from using a series of its trade secrets.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Stephen Coates)