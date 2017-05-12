U.S. judge rejects Uber bid to move Waymo case to arbitration

SAN FRANCISCO May 11 A U.S. judge on Thursday
rejected Uber's bid to send its high-profile trade
secret dispute with Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit
to a private legal forum, a setback for the ride services
company.
Uber had argued that an arbitrator, not a jury, should
decide the merits of Waymo's February lawsuit alleging that a
key engineer had stolen trade secrets from Waymo and brought
them to Uber. Unlike court proceedings, which are largely
conducted in public, arbitrations take place behind closed
doors.
