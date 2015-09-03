Uber starts Brussels licensed service, vows to keep UberPOP

BRUSSELS, Sept 3 Chauffeur-hailing app Uber
on Thursday started its licensed service UberX in
Brussels, though it added it did not plan on suspending its
controversial unlicensed service as it had done in Paris.
The new service will start with 20 drivers who have a
commercial chauffeur licence and will be more expensive than
UberPOP, which allows users to ride with private drivers.
As in many other countries, Uber's entry into the Belgian
market was greeted with protests from taxi companies which see
the app as unfair competition. Taxi drivers plan another
demonstration in the Belgian capital on Sept. 16.
The company has also faced court injunctions and cars have
been seized by authorities.
In July, Uber suspended UberPOP in Paris after facing
violent protests.
"It's our ambition to continue with UberPOP," Filip
Nuytemans, head of Uber Belgium, told a news conference.
Uber says existing Belgian legislation will allow UberX to
operate, but it will not be allowed to use taxi lanes. The
Brussels ministry for transport had no immediate comment
regarding Uber's announcement.
The news conference to announce the new service was held in
a venue in Brussels' European district but the location was only
communicated 45 minutes before the start to avoid protests
outside.
"When there is a minority of taxi drivers that delivers
ultimatums to the state, that attacks Uber drivers and pulls
passengers from the cars, clearly there is an issue of
security," Mark MacGann, Uber's head of public policy in Europe,
said.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Susan Thomas)