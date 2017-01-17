Uber to invest more than $60 million in Sao Paulo support center

SAO PAULO Jan 17 Ride-hailing service Uber
inaugurated a support center in Brazil's biggest city on Tuesday
with plans to invest 200 million reais ($62 million) and create
2,000 jobs, underscoring an aggressive growth strategy in Latin
America's biggest nation.
The new facility in Sao Paulo may employ up to 7,000 people
by the end of the year, providing technical support for around 9
million users in Brazil along with thousands of drivers, the
company said in a statement.
Uber's latest investment in Brazil comes just weeks after
Didi Chuxing, China's largest ride-hailing company, announced it
was investing more than $100 million in Brazilian company 99, an
on-demand taxi and ride sharing service.
After a bruising battle in China, Uber agreed in August to
sell its unit there to Didi, which is also investing $1 billion
in San Francisco-based Uber Technologies in the deal.
Didi has also formed an alliance with Lyft in the United
States, India's ride service Ola and Southeast Asian startup
Grab in an effort to compete with Uber's global dominance.
($1 = 3.21 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernard Orr)