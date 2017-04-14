Sao Paulo judge rules Uber drivers are employees, deserve benefits

SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest
city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber
ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based
company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest
markets.
Uber said it would appeal the decision on Tuesday by Judge
Eduardo Rockenbach Pires at the regional labor court in Sao
Paulo, which was made public in recent days.
"By connecting drivers and users, Uber creates thousands of
flexible opportunities for generating income," the company said
in a statement.
Pires ordered Uber to pay the driver 80,000 reais ($25,000),
including compensation for holidays, contribution to a severance
fund and 50,000 reais in "moral damages" related to attacks from
taxi drivers upset with Uber's competitive pricing model.
The decision follows a similar ruling in a labor court in
Minas Gerais state, along with parallel cases in the United
States, Britain, Switzerland, and Europe's highest court
threatening to subject Uber to higher costs and regulation.
The lower house of Brazil's Congress has also threatened
Uber's business model with a bill requiring it and other
ride-hailing apps to register with city authorities as
conventional taxi services. President Michel Temer has pledged
to veto parts of the legislation if it passes the Senate.
Adding to Uber's challenges, a Reuters investigation found a
ten-fold increase in attacks on drivers in Sao Paulo last year,
including several murders, after the start of cash payments on
its platform at the end of July.
($1 = 3.14 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by G Crosse)