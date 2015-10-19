U.S. judge dismisses Uber driver lawsuit over data breach

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 19 A U.S. judge dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit filed by an Uber driver against the ride service over a data breach disclosed by the company, according to a ruling on Monday.
In February, Uber revealed that as many as 50,000 of its drivers' names and license numbers had been improperly downloaded. One driver, Sasha Antman, sued Uber alleging poor network security.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco ruled that Antman had not plausibly alleged that Uber's conduct surrounding the data breach caused injury. Beeler gave Antman's attorneys 28 days to file an amended lawsuit to try to establish legal standing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as investors covered their short positions, but gains were tempered and volume was low as markets remained cautious before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.