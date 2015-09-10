Former Uber driver was an employee, rules California department

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 Uber has lost
another legal round in the dispute over whether its drivers are
independent contractors or employees, an issue that threatens
the core of the ride-hailing company's business model.
The California Employment Development Department (EDD)
determined that a former Uber driver in Southern California was
an employee, not an independent contractor as the company has
claimed, and the decision was upheld twice after Uber appealed
by both an administrative law judge and the California
Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board.
The board's ruling came from its Inglewood office in August.
The case came to light when a lawyer suing Uber on behalf of
other drivers posted documents to her website.
The EDD decision is the third such ruling that appears to
undercut how San Francisco-based Uber operates, relying on
independent contractors to transport passengers.
The other two were by a Florida regulatory agency in May and
the California Labor Commissioner in June.
More significantly, this is the first of those cases to be
appealed and have those appeals denied, foreshadowing how other
appeals may be handled, some legal experts say.
In the Inglewood case, a former Uber driver, whose name was
withheld from case documents, applied for unemployment benefits
in April 2014.
After the EDD determined the driver had rights to
unemployment benefits as an Uber employee, the company appealed
the decision first in November and again in June, according to
the EDD.
According to the administrative law judge who heard the
first appeal, Uber has sole discretion over fares, and can
charge drivers a cancellation fee if they choose not to take a
ride, prohibit drivers from picking up passengers not using the
app and suspend or deactivate drivers' accounts.
Based on that, "there was in fact an employer/employee
relationship", according to the decision.
The company argues that drivers want independent contractor
status because they value the chance to be their own boss.
The decision, an Uber spokeswoman said, "does not have any
wider impact or set any formal or binding precedent".
Eight states have issued rulings that classify Uber drivers
as independent contractors: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Colorado,
Indiana, Texas, New York, Illinois, and California, which made
such a ruling in 2012 that applied to only a specific case.
But a federal judge in San Francisco ruled last week that
drivers are entitled to class-action status in litigation over
whether they are independent contractors or employees.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)