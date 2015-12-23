Uber partially wins ruling to potentially halt California drivers' suit outcome

Dec 22 Uber Technologies Inc partially
won a ruling that could potentially put a hold on the outcome of
a lawsuit against the ride service, placed by California drivers
over their employment status.
U.S. District Judge Edward Chen granted a "conditional stay
of entry of final judgment" to his Dec. 9 ruling and said he
would not issue a final ruling, in case his decision to include
over 100,000 drivers to the class action has not been resolved
on appeal. (1.usa.gov/1J3O0qW)
In his ruling on Dec. 9, the judge stated that many more
Uber drivers in California can participate in a class action
against the ride service over their employment status, even if
they did not opt out of an arbitration clause in their
contracts.
Earlier this year, Chen said Uber drivers must have opted
out of arbitration to be class members. At the time, Uber said
the ruling meant only a "tiny fraction" of a potential 160,000
California drivers would be eligible to be class members.
Class action status generally gives plaintiffs more leverage
to negotiate a settlement.
The issue came up when three Uber drivers sued Uber in San
Francisco federal court, contending they are employees and
entitled to reimbursement for expenses, including gas and
vehicle maintenance. The drivers currently pay those costs
themselves.
An ultimate finding that drivers are employees could raise
Uber's costs beyond the lawsuit's scope and force it to pay
Social Security, workers' compensation, and unemployment
insurance.
Uber and other companies, including Lyft and Handy, say the
contractor model allows for flexibility that many see as
important to their success.
Reuters could not immediately reach Uber Technologies for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
The case is Douglas O'Connor et al v. Uber Technologies Inc,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
13-3826.
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)