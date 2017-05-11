版本:
EU top court adviser says Uber is transport service, may need licences

LUXEMBOURG May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.

"The Uber electronic platform, whilst innovative, falls within the field of transport: Uber can thus be required to obtain the necessary licences and authorisations under national law," the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) said in a statement.

The opinion is non-binding but judges at the court tend to follow it in most cases. (Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
