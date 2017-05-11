EU court advised to treat Uber as a transport service - what now?

| BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT May 11 An adviser to the
European Union's top court said ride-hailing app Uber
should be considered a transport service on Thursday,
potentially exposing it to more local licensing regulations.
IS THE ADVISER'S OPINION LIKELY TO BE ADOPTED?
The opinion from the Advocate General at the Court of
Justice of the European Union (ECJ) is non-binding, although
judges tend to follow such opinions in most cases. A final
ruling is expected in the coming months.
WHAT IS A TRANSPORT SERVICE?
The ECJ was asked whether Uber, which allows passengers to
summon a ride through a smartphone app, should be considered as
a less regulated "information society service" or a
transportation service, which is subject to local rules.
Being considered an information service means treating Uber
simply as a market maker, similar a hotel or airline booking
service, by connecting drivers to passengers.
As an information service, Uber would be able to benefit
from the principle of the freedom to provide services - giving
it strong protection against local regulations under EU law.
However, transport services are excluded from that
protection, and member states are free to regulate them as they
please.
If the opinion is upheld by the court, it could force Uber
to comply with myriad local transportation regulations – some
dating back as much as a century – meaning it must take more
responsibility for certifying, insuring and paying its drivers,
as traditional taxi firms now do.
WHAT WILL CHANGE IF THE ECJ FOLLOWS THE OPINION?
Uber said being considered a transport services would not
change the way it is regulated in most EU countries as it
already complies with local regulations.
Indeed, in its major markets Uber operates a licensed
service and any ruling will likely not force it to trim its
services.
It may, however, have an impact in EU countries where Uber
still operates its unlicensed service UberPOP, namely Estonia,
Poland, Czech Republic and Finland, should UberPOP be challenged
there.
A final ruling saying that Uber should be considered a
transport service also closes off one of Uber's best hopes for
EU-wide regulatory relief.
HOW FAR-REACHING IS THIS OPINION?
The advisory opinion set aside issues around the employee
status of drivers and competition issues involving Uber as a
platform.
It said that Uber "certainly cannot be considered a
carpooling platform" because drivers accept payment over and
above the cost of providing transport.
And it said that whether or not Uber was a part of the
sharing economy makes no difference under the relevant law. The
European Commission has been broadly supportive of the sharing
economy and said last year governments should only ban services
like Uber and Airbnb as a last resort.
