Uber suspends self-driving car program after Arizona crash

| March 25
March 25 Uber Technologies Inc
suspended its pilot program for driverless cars on Saturday
after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology crashed on
an Arizona roadway, the ride-hailing company and local police
said.
The accident, the latest involving a self-driving vehicle
operated by one of several companies experimenting with
autonomous vehicles, caused no serious injuries, Uber said.
Even so, the company said it was grounding driverless cars
involved in a pilot program in Arizona, Pittsburgh and San
Francisco pending the outcome of investigation into the crash on
Friday evening in Tempe.
"We are continuing to look into this incident," an Uber
spokeswoman said in an email.
The accident occurred when the driver of a second vehicle
"failed to yield" to the Uber vehicle while making a turn, said
Josie Montenegro, a spokeswoman for the Tempe Police Department.
"The vehicles collided, causing the autonomous vehicle to
roll onto its side," she said in an email. "There were no
serious injuries."
Two 'safety' drivers were in the front seats of the Uber
car, which was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash,
Uber said in an email, a standard requirement for its
self-driving vehicles. The back seat was empty.
Photos and a video posted on Twitter by Fresco News, a
service that sells content to news outlets, showed a Volvo SUV
flipped on its side after an apparent collision involving two
other, slightly damaged cars. Uber said the images appeared to
be from the Tempe crash scene.
When Uber launched the pilot program in Pittsburgh last
year, it said that driverless cars "require human intervention
in many conditions, including bad weather." It also said the new
technology had the potential to reduce the number of traffic
accidents in the country.
The accident is not the first time a self-driving car has
been involved in a collision. A driver of a Tesla Motors Inc
Model S car operating in autopilot mode was killed in a
collision with a truck in Williston, Florida in
2016.
A self-driving vehicle operated by Alphabet Inc's
Google was involved in a crash last year in Mountain View,
California, striking a bus while attempting to navigate around
an obstacle.
The collision comes days after Uber's former president Jeff
Jones quit less than seven months after joining the San
Francisco-based company, the latest in a string of high-level
executives who have departed in recent months.
In February, Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit sued
Uber and its Otto autonomous trucking subsidiary, alleging theft
of proprietary sensor technology.
(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Frank
McGurty and Bill Rigby)