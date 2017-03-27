Uber resumes self-driving car program in San Francisco after crash

March 27 Driverless vehicles operated by Uber Technologies Inc were back on the road in San Francisco on Monday after one of its self-driving cars crashed in Arizona, the ride-hailing company said.

Uber's autonomous vehicles in Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, remained grounded but were expected to be operating again soon, according to a spokeswoman for the company, who refused to be identified.

"We are resuming our development operations in San Francisco this morning," she said in an email.

Uber's San Francisco program is currently in development mode. It has two cars registered with the California Department of Motor Vehicles, but is not transporting passengers.

The spokeswoman said because of this, the company felt confident in putting the cars back on the road while it investigates the collision in Arizona.

On Friday, Uber suspended its pilot program in the three states. A human-driven vehicle "failed to yield" to an Uber vehicle while making a turn in Tempe, Arizona, said Josie Montenegro, a spokeswoman for the city's police department.

"The vehicles collided, causing the autonomous vehicle to roll onto its side," Montenegro said in an email. "There were no serious injuries."

Two "safety" drivers were in the front seats of the Uber car, which was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash, Uber said on Friday, a standard requirement for its self-driving vehicles. The back seat was unoccupied.

Photos and a video posted on Twitter by Fresco News showed a Volvo SUV flipped on its side after an apparent collision involving two other, slightly damaged cars. Uber said the images appeared to be from the Tempe crash scene. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Dan Grebler)